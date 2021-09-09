The Woodside development at Riverside Leisure Park in Wooler.

The Woodside development at Riverside Leisure Park in Wooler is due for completion in early 2022.

Verdant Leisure’s latest £500,000 investment will see 32 additional caravan pitches, a play park and a new footbridge to the bar, restaurant, and leisure facilities in the main park area.

Located on the edge of the Wooler Water, Riverside combines superb facilities with a wonderful woodland setting and an abundance of wildlife, creating an exceptional holiday location.

The Woodside development began in 2015 with 29 woodland caravans and eight waterside lodges and phase two, in 2018, saw the addition of a further 31 caravans and seven lodges, with a total investment to date of £1.5million.

“Riverside is a real gem, located in the stunning Northumberland countryside,” said Graham Hodgson, chief executive of Verdant Leisure.

"The park has been a favourite for holiday home owners and guests alike for many years and with the current popularity of staycations it is attracting new holidaymakers to the region.

"We are proud to further invest in its accommodation and facilities to ensure we continue to offer an unrivalled holiday experience. Riverside really has something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming guests, both old and new, over the coming months and years.”

Earlier this year Verdant Leisure was named as the number one best company to work for in the North East and eighth best large company to work for in the UK.

These commendations have come from the company’s employees, who each completed confidential surveys, reflecting and commenting on their experiences with their employer.

Last year Verdant Leisure told every one of its 250 employees that nobody at the company would lose their job because of Covid-19.

While head office and Verdant’s parks were closed, the senior management team put a number of communication channels in place to ensure everyone was communicated with regularly, including initiatives such as weekly ‘Tea at 3’.

For the last two years, Verdant Leisure has increased investment in training and development across all of its ten holiday parks and Lancaster based head office.