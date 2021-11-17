Co-op grants £63,000 to groups in north Northumberland and Berwickshire

The Co-op's Local Community Fund is supporting local organisations.

Grants from its Local Community Fund have been awarded to 24 groups on either side of the border.

The total amount awarded across the local area since the fund began in 2016 is now £334,935.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.

"Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet

“We’re delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised over the past five years, by listening closely to our local communities and providing the long-term investment and support they need, our members and customers have all helped make their communities places where we can all be proud to live and work.”

A Co-op survey earlier in the year found that 76% of community causes surveyed expected demand for their services to increase dramatically.

Recipients include: Wooler Parish Council (£2,578), RVS The Gatherings (£2,556), Glendale Free Festival (£2,590), North Sunderland and Seahouses Village Festive Lights (£2,287), Busy Bees (£2,219), Bell View Belford (£1,892), Swinhoe Farm Riding Centre Club (£1,541), Friends of Belford Primary School (£1,714), Busy Bees Toddler Group (£2,763), Berwick & District Friends of Dementia (£2,155), [email protected] (£2,022), Bolton Village Hall (£1,599), Hippotherapy Northumberland (£1,726) and Seahouses Primary School (£2,287).

