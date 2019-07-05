Building society invests in Berwick community
A new community space is being created for the people of Berwick as part of a refurbishment of the most northerly branch of the North East's biggest building society.
Newcastle Building Society has created an enhanced, open plan branch on Hide Hill in Berwick as part of a continuing multi-million pound investment programme across the whole of its branch network.
And the branch, which has now fully re-opened after the completion of a three-month refurbishment, also includes a community space in which local people, groups and good causes can hold meetings and events.
Customer services remained available in a temporary area of the branch while the refurbishment has been taking place, to allow for the final stages of work to be completed.
The upgraded branch has been designed to provide customers with better access to services, information and advice, as well as additional space for transactions, while the community hub will provide a much-needed meeting space for local groups
Stuart Miller, customer director of Newcastle Building Society, said: “While many other financial institutions are closing branches across the region, we’re continuing to reaffirm our commitment to the communities in which we’re based.
“The Society is very much here to stay on the High Street and is maintaining and enhancing a modern branch network that gives customers easy access to the high-quality services and facilities that they should expect from a modern financial institution like ourselves.
“The upgraded Berwick branch looks fantastic and we can’t wait to share our new look with local customers.”
The refurbished branch opened its doors to customers at 9am on Monday 1st July, with an official celebration event set to follow later in the summer.
