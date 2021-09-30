Theatre on its way to Northumberland venues as Highlights launches autumn season

Performers lined up for the autumn season of Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

From theatre, dance, comedy and live music to Christmas specials and family shows, Highlights are bringing some of the UK’s best touring companies and artists to the heart of rural communities.

“The joy for both artists and audiences to be back in shared spaces for live events is unbound and we are thrilled to share the magic of rural touring again,” says Kate Lynch, director at Highlights.

“We know that the coming months still carry some uncertainty but we are optimistic that we will deliver our full autumn season as planned and provide lots of opportunities for rural audiences to share a fantastic arts performance together right on their doorsteps.”

Kate Fox.

Highlights work with an army of volunteer promoters in over 65 community venues and village halls across the north of England to bring high quality performances to small rural

communities.

This season sees 29 performances in 19 village halls and community spaces in Northumberland.

Theatre highlights include Haddock and Chips, set in a Whitley Bay chip shop, about a community pulling together through a crisis; and Larks and Magic, the colourful personal life of E Nesbitt, Victorian author of children’s classics including The Railway Children.

Liz Cotton.

There’s also plenty to laugh about with some very unconventional comedy performances, including George Egg, who will be sharing hysterical tips for cooking on the move, while stand-up poet and comedian Kate Fox explores autism and why we need to rethink ‘normality’.

Live music includes rising folk star Daria Kulesh; expertly crafted and exquisitely naughty songs from the hilarious Liz Cotton and beautiful evocative music from folk duo The Bookshop Band. Acoustic guitarist Martin Harley also joins the tour for a rare solo show.

Madness and mayhem also abound with anarchic string quartet Bowjangles and their high-energy musical comedy adventure Dracula in Space.

And the whole family can enjoy an imaginative retelling of The Princess and the Pea from Tutti Frutti Productions in a show packed with humour and memorable songs, while Gav Cross brings his hilarious stand-up storytelling show.

The Princess and the Pea.

For booking information and further details visit www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

HIGHLIGHTS RURAL TOURING SCHEME EVENT LISTINGS

Gav Cross – Twisted Tales for Terrible Children

Monday 4 October 4.30pm Berwick Library

Bookshop Band.

Tuesday 5 October 4.30pm Ashington Library

Wednesday 6 October 4.30pm The Community Hub at Cramlington

Saturday 23 October 7pm Shilbottle Community Hall

The Bookshop Band

Friday 29 October 7.30pm Spittal Community Centre

Saturday 30 October 7.30pm The Cheviot Centre, Wooler

Daria Kulesh.

Liz Cotton - 100% Cotton

Friday 29 October 7.30pm Great Whittington Village Hall

Saturday 30 October 7.30pm Amble Parish Hall

Sunday 31 October 8pm Wark Town Hall & Mechanics Institute

Carol W Productions – Haddock and Chips

Sunday 31 October 7.30pm Middleton & Todridge Village Hall, Middleton, Morpeth,

George Egg – Moveable Feast

Sunday 14 November 7.30pm Felton Village Hall

Kate Fox – Bigger on the Inside

Wednesday 17 November 6.30pm The Hearth Café, Main Road, Horsley

Thursday 18 November 7.30pm Allendale Village Hall

Bojangles – Dracula in Space

Saturday 20 November 7.30pm St Cuthberts Church, Norham

Sunday 21 November 7.30pm Whittingham Memorial Institute

Tutti Frutti – Princess and the Pea

Tuesday 23 November 4.30pm Bardon Mill & Henshaw Village Hall

Daria Kulesh – Long Lost Home

Saturday 27 November 7.30pm Great Whittington Village Hall

Sunday 28 November 7.30pm Wingates Village Institute

The Holly and Ivy Midwinter Show

Thursday 2 December 7.30pm Middleton & Todridge Village Hall

Friday 3 December 7.30pm Hepscott Parish Hall

Thurday 9 December 7.30pm Wark Town Hall & Mechanics Institute

Opera Dudes - Swing Song Merrily on High

Friday 3 December 7.30pm Spittal Community Centre

Saturday 4 December 7pm Shilbottle Community Hall

Spiltmilk Dance – Desert Island Flicks

Friday 3 December 7.30pm Allendale Village Hall

Saturday 4 December 7.30pm Felton Village Hall

Sunday 5 December 7.30pm Lesbury Village Hall

Alison Neil - Larks and Magic

Thursday 9 December 7.30pm Bardon Mill & Henshaw Village Hall

Friday 10 December 7.30pm Amble Parish Hall

Martin Harley in Concert

Saturday 11 December 7.30pm Wingates Village Institute