Theatre on its way to Northumberland venues as Highlights launches autumn season
Highlights Rural Touring Scheme is back with a fantastic programme of high quality arts performances in village halls and community venues across Northumberland this autumn.
From theatre, dance, comedy and live music to Christmas specials and family shows, Highlights are bringing some of the UK’s best touring companies and artists to the heart of rural communities.
“The joy for both artists and audiences to be back in shared spaces for live events is unbound and we are thrilled to share the magic of rural touring again,” says Kate Lynch, director at Highlights.
“We know that the coming months still carry some uncertainty but we are optimistic that we will deliver our full autumn season as planned and provide lots of opportunities for rural audiences to share a fantastic arts performance together right on their doorsteps.”
Highlights work with an army of volunteer promoters in over 65 community venues and village halls across the north of England to bring high quality performances to small rural
communities.
This season sees 29 performances in 19 village halls and community spaces in Northumberland.
Theatre highlights include Haddock and Chips, set in a Whitley Bay chip shop, about a community pulling together through a crisis; and Larks and Magic, the colourful personal life of E Nesbitt, Victorian author of children’s classics including The Railway Children.
There’s also plenty to laugh about with some very unconventional comedy performances, including George Egg, who will be sharing hysterical tips for cooking on the move, while stand-up poet and comedian Kate Fox explores autism and why we need to rethink ‘normality’.
Live music includes rising folk star Daria Kulesh; expertly crafted and exquisitely naughty songs from the hilarious Liz Cotton and beautiful evocative music from folk duo The Bookshop Band. Acoustic guitarist Martin Harley also joins the tour for a rare solo show.
Madness and mayhem also abound with anarchic string quartet Bowjangles and their high-energy musical comedy adventure Dracula in Space.
And the whole family can enjoy an imaginative retelling of The Princess and the Pea from Tutti Frutti Productions in a show packed with humour and memorable songs, while Gav Cross brings his hilarious stand-up storytelling show.
For booking information and further details visit www.highlightsnorth.co.uk