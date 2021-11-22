Northumberland beaches to feature on prime-time TV series
TV viewers will be able to see some of Northumberland’s best beaches on a prime-time Channel 4 series.
In Britain by Beach, presenter Anita Rani travels the country revealing the remarkable secret history of Britain's beaches.
In this week’s episode the focus turns to Yorkshire and Northumberland.
Anita learns the story of the historical shipwreck in Whitby that inspired an iconic moment in Dracula and how the discovery of medicinal spa water in Scarborough 400 years ago led to it becoming the world's first seaside resort.
Then she finds out how early life-saving pioneers at Bamburgh Castle worked to revive shipwreck victims in the 1700s before visiting Holy Island.
Last month, she posted a picture of herself on Bamburgh beach and said it was ‘one of my absolute faves’.
Responding to a comment, she adds: ‘Blooming gorgeous up here. Sssshhhh it’s a secret’.
Previous episodes have featured Devon, South Wales and Eastern Scotland.
Britain by Beach is on Channel 4, Saturday, November 27 at 8pm.