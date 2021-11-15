New programme showcasing Northumberland set for prime-time TV slot

Ospreys feature in a new behind the scenes TV series on Kielder Forest. Picture: Forestry England

Channel Five is broadcasting a series of four one hour episodes devoted to 63,000 hectare (155,000 acre) Kielder Forest.

Secret Life of the Forest begins on Tuesday, November 16 at 7pm.

The landmark series was inspired by Forestry England’s centenary year in 2019 and saw producers given unique access behind the scenes.

The Northumberland wilderness has become a key haven for endangered habitats and wildlife, but also supplies 25% of all England’s timber output.

Included is amazing and previously unseen footage of pine martens, the latest species putting down roots in the forest after being detected by wildlife cameras three years ago, plus stunning night-time views of Kielder’s fabulous starry skies.

Alex Maclennan, recreation and public affairs manager at Forestry England, said: “It’s the first time we’ve worked with a production company on this kind of multi-episode in-depth series.

"We were able to capture all aspects of Kielder over a full year as it changes through the seasons, with forest wildlife awakening in spring, through high summer and autumn and into the grip of winter.

"Some of the footage is absolutely incredible. All of us who work here are incredibly proud of what’s been achieved since the first trees were planted almost 100 years ago. It’s been a privilege conveying some of this passion on the small screen.”

Ospreys, red squirrels, water voles and feral goats also get staring roles, along with habitat restoration on the historic Border Mires peatlands and spectacular film of timber harvesters in action.

