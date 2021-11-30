Mel Giedroyc joins David O’Doherty for bike ride on the Northumberland coast

David O'Doherty and Mel Giedroyc on Holy Island. Credit: Channel 4

They take on a two-wheeled quest along the mysterious Northumberland coast, with the aim of making it to Holy Island.

During their adventure, passionate cyclist David and Mel embrace the great outdoors by making portraits of each other from seaweed on the beach and discover that crossing rivers on a bicycle is tougher than it looks.

They are also left speechless by the stunning coastal views peppered with castles and ancient ruins.

Mel Giedroyc on Holy Island for Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty. Credit: Channel 4

It is the third episode of the four-part series.

Each week David will take the time to chat with the celebrities about their life and a range of topics on the Travel Man-esque programme.

First up was former Travel Man presenter Richard Ayoade, while others taking part are Joe Wilkinson and artist Grayson Perry. They visit Dungeness in Kent, the Brecon Beacons and Suffolk.

David said: “I think we’ve all seen enough of very fit cyclists racing up mountains and whooshing round tracks on our televisions.

Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty visited Holy Island. Credit: Channel 4

"Now it’s time for quite out-of-shape people getting lost as they pedal towards a beautiful landmark that’s supposed to be just over there.”

It is the second time in a week that the Northumberland coast has featured on Channel 4 following on from Britain by Beach with Anita Rani.

The Northumberland episode of Along for the Ride with David O’Doherty will be shown on Monday, December 6 at 10pm on Channel 4.

