Northumberland hall unveils new collection of more than 40 paintings by Lady Waterford

Lady Joicey speaking at the unveiling of the new Lady Waterford paintings. Picture: Alan Hughes

The new Stickley Hamilton Collection at the Lady Waterford Hall in Ford was revealed at a special opening event last Thursday.

Stewart Hamilton explained how his partner, Peter Stickley, had first begun the collection in 1985 and laughingly detailed how he suggested they call a halt with their 40th acquisition.

Lady Joicey thanked Mr Stickley for his generous donation.

One of Lady Waterford's paintings.

Vicky Smith-Lacey, curator at Ford & Etal Estates, said: “This is an exciting acquisition, effectively doubling our collection here at Lady Waterford Hall. I feel privileged to be entrusted with its care. We hope that as many people as possible come to discover these stunning works of art.”

The Stickley Hamilton Collection is on permanent display at Lady Waterford Hall and there is currently no admission fee. Lady Waterford Hall is open daily from 11am until 5pm.